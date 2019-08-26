Disruption in train services continues

Due to landslides on Padil-Kulashekar section of Palakkad division, a few train services to North India and Kerala have been cancelled and a few trains were diverted on Monday.

The landslide had occurred on Friday and authorities concerned are carrying out work to restore the track. A train with 35 wagons of boulders, sand and ballast had been ferried to the site. About 500 sand bags were procured from Kanjikode near Palakkad to take up the work.

Cancelled

The service of Train No 16345 Lokmanya Tilak- Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express was cancelled on Monday.

The service of Train No 70105 Madgaon – Mangaluru Central DEMU journey commencing was cancelled between Surathkal and Mangaluru Central.

The service of Train No 70106 Mangaluru Central - Madgaon DEMU was partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Surathkal. The DEMU service commenced from Surathkal.

The service of Train No 16515 Yeshwanthpur - Karwar Express journey commencing (Via Shravanabelagola) was partially cancelled between Mangaluru Junction and Karwar on Monday.

Services hit

On Tuesday, the service of Train No 22636 Mangaluru Central – Madgaon Express; Train No 22635 Madgaon – Mangaluru Central Express; Train No 56640 Mangaluru Central – Madgaon Passenger and service of Train No 56641 Madgaon – Mangaluru Central Passenger are cancelled.

Diversion

The service of Train No 09261 Kochuveli - Porbander diverted via Shoranur-Podanur-Erode-Salem-Katpadi-Melppakkam-Renigunta-Gudur-Wardha-Bhusawal-Jalgaon-Udhna-Surat.

The service of Train No 16334 Thiruvananthapuram – Veraval Weekly Express was diverted to run via Shoranur, Palakkad, Erode, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Balharshah, Wardha Junction, Bhusaval Junction, Jalgaon, Udhna Junction and Surat.

The service of Train No 16337 Okha – Ernakulam Express journey was diverted to run via Vasai Road-Panvel-Pune-Solapur Junction-Wadi-Renigunta-Melppakkam-Jolarpettai-Shoranur.

The service of Train No 02197 Coimbatore – Jabalpur Weekly Superfast Special scheduled to leave Coimbatore was diverted to run via Erode-Jolarpettai-Katpadi-Renigunta-Gudur-Balharshah-Nagpur-Itarsi Junction.

Partial cancellation

The service of Train No 12133 Mumbai CST – Mangaluru Junction Express which left Lokmanya Tilak Mumbai on Monday and scheduled to arrive Mangaluru Junction on Tuesday is partially cancelled between Surathkal and Mangaluru Junction.

The service of Train No 12134 Mangaluru Junction – Mumbai CSMT Express journey commencing on Tuesday is partially cancelled between Mangaluru Junction and Surathkal. The service of this train will commence from Surathkal on Tuesday and will depart at 17.18 hrs.

The service of Train No 12619 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express is partially cancelled between Surathkal and Mangaluru Central on Tuesday.

The service of Train No 12620 Mangaluru Central - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Matsyagandha Express is partially cancelled between Mangaluru Central and Surathkal on Tuesday.

The service of this train will commence from Surathkal on Tuesday at 13.37 hrs.

The service of Train No 70105 Madgaon – Mangaluru Central DEMU on Tuesday will be partially cancelled between Thokur and Mangaluru Central.