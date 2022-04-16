Dissolve BJP govt in Karnataka: Parameshwara

Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara demanded that the BJP-led government in Karnataka should be dissolved to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil.

Speaking at a protest rally organised by DK District Congress Committee, demanding the arrest of former minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with the death of Santosh Patil, at Clock Tower in Mangaluru, he said the resignation of Eshwarappa has indirectly made him confess the mistake he committed.

A High Court judge should conduct a probe on the corruption allegation against Eshwarappa, he added.

“Though Santosh Patil had frequently visited Eshwarappa urging him to release the funds for the works carried out, the BJP leader claimed he does not know who was Santosh. Did he carry out the work without the knowledge of Eshwarappa?” he asked.

The level of corruption in the state has reached its peak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a 10% commission allegation against the Siddaramaiah government. Now, contractors have sent a letter alleging a 40% commission against the BJP government, said Parameshwara.

A mock arrest was staged during the protest with a Congress worker dressed as Eshwarappa being arrested by the police and an effigy of the leader was also burnt.