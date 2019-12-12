Dist admin gears up to hold Karavali Utsav in Jan

The district administration is gearing up to organise 'Karavali Utsav' in the first week of January, 2020, said Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting, she said cultural programmes would be held at Karavali Utsav grounds and at Kadri Park during the 10-day festival. "The Karavali Utsav will showcase the best cultural events. The date will be fixed after discussion with District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary," she added.

Sindhu said a colourful procession from Nehru Maidan to Karavali Utsav grounds will be held during the inauguration of Karavali Utsav. Cultural teams from all the districts of the state will take part.

More emphasis should be given to cultural programmes that reflect the culture of the state, she said and directed the officials to work in this regard.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports to ensure participation of more athletes in the sports meet which would be organised as a part of the festival. The officials have been given the responsibility to provide all facilities to the athletes, from different parts of the district and from educational institutions, taking part in the event.

Similarly, she directed the officials to make arrangements to hold Yuva Utsava. As a part of the Karavali Utsav, a three-day beach festival will be organised at Panambur beach, Sindhu added. "All the events that are planned for Karavali Utsav should be organised as per the schedule. No programme should be cancelled at the last minute," she said.

Sindhu directed the officials of all subcommittees to work in coordination.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Roopa, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanadi and others were present.