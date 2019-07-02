Distribute badges to autorickshaw drivers: Ravi

MLA C T Ravi directed the officials to distribute badges to autorickshaw drivers under a single window system.

Chairing a meeting with district officials regarding the demands of autorickshaw drivers in Chikkamagaluru on Monday, he told the officials to initiate a single window system towards the distribution of driving license to the autorickshaw drivers.

Autorickshaws should be allowed to travel in taluk limits, as mentioned in the permit. The autorickshaw drivers who do not have badges should be provided with the same. No cases should be filed against those who ferry passengers outside the city limits. A discussion has been carried out with transport department authorities in this regard, the MLA said.

Autorickshaw Drivers and Owners’ Association district president K R Anil Kumar said that the traffic police were asking the autorickshaw drivers to produce the original documents during vehicle checking. During the meeting, it was decided that even the attested copies of the original documents will be considered.

“A request has been made to allow ferrying of six school children in an autorickshaw,” he said.

DC Dr Bagadi Gautam, Superintendent of Police Harish Pande, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Kumar, officials from the regional transport authority, leaders Basavaraju, Raghavendra, Noorullah Khan and Devraj were present.

‘Congress leaders on a resignation spree’

BJP state general secretary C T Ravi suspected that Anand Singh resigned opposing the handing over of land to Jindal company. He also said that Anand Singh was a good friend of his and had attempted to get in touch with Singh after learning about his resignation. “But, his cell phones remained inaccessible,” he added.

Ravi said after the party president’s resignation, leaders of the party in Karnataka are also on a resignation spree.

BJP was not making an attempt to topple the state coalition government. The government will fall by itself. Some of the senior Congress leaders themselves are disappointed with the coalition, he claimed.