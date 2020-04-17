Distribute food kits to all labourers: JD(S) district chief K M B Ganesh

Distribute food kits to all labourers: K M B Ganesh

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Apr 17 2020, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 19:43 ist
JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh urged the administration to provide food kits to all labourers who have been hit by the lockdown.

A non-political committee headed by the MLAs of the district should be formed in this regard, he said.

Speaking to reporters recently, he said that the committee should comprise of leaders from all political parties, non-government organisations, journalists and others. The food kits should be distributed to the labourers in the rural areas, through the committee.

He further said, "Milk has been distributed to only some wards in Madikeri, even though there are labourers and economically less privileged people in all wards."

Claiming that there is a fund of Rs 8,000 crore in the labour fund of the state government, he said that this is the right time to utilise the fund.

JD(S) district Minority Cell president Isaac Khan, leaders Sunil and Leela Sheshamma were present during the press meet.

