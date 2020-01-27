District admin responsible for completion of flyover: Ivan

MLC Ivan D’Souza pointed out that there has been a demand for the completion of Pumpwell flyover for the past 10 years.

A fact-finding committee, comprising senior Congress leaders, visited the flyover on Monday.

“Kateel had set deadlines for completion of the work several times. When he could not ensure the completion, he directed the district administration to monitor the work. It was only after the district administration started monitoring about a month ago that the work accelerated and is nearing completion,” claimed D’Souza.

“The Navyug Udupi Tollway Pvt Ltd, the concessionaire of the work had promised to open the flyover for traffic on January 31 in a recent meeting. Even the NHAI officials are confident of completing the work within the deadline. Work on increasing the height of the underpass and repair of service roads is pending. All the work should be completed at the earliest,” said the MLC, adding, “The MP cannot claim completion of the work till all the works are completed.”

Stating that the work on the National Highway 66 is still incomplete, D’Souza said that the action plans on the Nanthoor Junction and underpass had not bee prepared.

“The MP should look into the pending works as well,” he demanded.

Dakshina Kannada District Congress Committee President Harish Kumar was present on the occasion.