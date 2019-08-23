District admin to provide sites to 105 families

Housing sites will be provided to the 105 families displaced by the sea erosion, landslides and garbage slide in the district, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday.

He was addressing the gathering after presiding over a review meeting on flood relief convened at the deputy commissioner’s office on Thursday.

Elaborating, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S said the district administration had sought a special rehabilitation package from the government for those displaced by sea erosion in Ullal, garbage slide in Pacchanady and landslides in Ganesh Nagar and Makki.

In the region, 105 houses were found vulnerable and those residing in the houses were relocated to safer places. As many as 27 houses in Pacchanady, 45 houses in Ullal, 16 houses in Ganesh Nagar and 17 houses in Makki were found to be vulnerable to natural calamities.

Compensation

Poojary said, “The owners of completely damaged houses will receive a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. A compensation from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh will be released based on the extent of damage.”

A rental allowance of Rs 5,000 will be released every month to the eligible displaced people, he added.

The deputy commissioner said the district witnessed rainfall of 2,583.7 mm between January and August this year. Rainfall recorded during the same period in 2018 was 4,024.3 mm.

Zilla Panchayat President Meenakshi Shantigodu, District In-charge Secretary B H Anil Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr R Selvamani, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha and Mescom Managing Director Dr R Snehal were present.