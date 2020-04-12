District administration allows sale of fish and meat, three days in a week

The district administration has issued orders permitting the sale of fish and meat for three days in a week, from April 13. Following the lockdown orders, the transport and sale of fish and meat were banned in the district. The restrictions on the sale of bakery items, too, have been relaxed.

As per the revised order issued on April 12, the sale is to be carried out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 6 am and 12 noon. Cleanliness and hygiene should be maintained in the stalls and social distancing should be followed. The City Municipal Councils, Town Panchayats and Gram Panchayats should ensure the same, Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has stated in her order.

Also, bakeries and condiments are allowed to function with minimum staff and workers. However, the customers should not consume the items in the stalls. Instead, they should carry the parcels, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 6 am and 12 noon.

After holding a discussion with the Chamber of Commerce, the district administration has fixed the rate for fish and meat. The rate per kg for these items are as follows: Mutton: Rs 600, Poultry meat: Rs 180, Pork: Rs 220 and Catla fish: Rs 200.

The district administration has meanwhile warned the bakeries of initiating action, if found selling items exceeding the expiry date.