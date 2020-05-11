District administration failed to trace transmission source of COVID-19: Ivan

“Even 18 days after the death of a 50-year-old woman due to novel coronavirus, the district in-charge minister and the district administration had failed to trace the transmission source of Covid-19 in First Neuro hospital,” MLC Ivan D’Souza charged on Monday.

He said the DC, MP, and MLAs by merely announcing on tracing the source of transmission have not realised the gravity of the situation.

Ivan recollected that in the past three meetings, the Congress leaders had been urging district administration to find out the source of transmission. The District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary had issued a statement declaring that a report on the source of transmission of infection will be submitted on Sunday.

But the Minister retracted the statement and declared that action will be initiated based on the report’s findings. “When the minister talks about initiating action even before the report is submitted, it reveals the undue influence of the vested interests,” he stressed.

The MLC accused Poojary of not concentrating on COVID-19 but wasting time on issuing passes, safeguarding the interests of his people and their business.

Since lockdown, there were three administrators including the deputy commissioner, district in-charge minister and MP. There was no proper planning or communication among them and each one issued different statements. The district also did not have a clear policy on quarantining those from outside the district. “I think Kota Srinivas Poojary is not able to take the load as a district-in-charge minister,” Ivan said.