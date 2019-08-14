District administration honours rescue teams in Kodagu

Members of the rescue teams, who jeopardised their own lives to protect the people trapped in floods in Kodagu, were honoured by the district administration on Tuesday.

The devoted works by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), Indian Army, police, fire and emergency service personnel and members of General Thimayya National Academy Of Adventure in the rescue operations during the flood situation in Kodagu, were highly appreciated by the district administration and the general public.

Around 50 NCC cadets have been carrying out voluntary works in relief centres.

During a programme on Tuesday night, the district administration honoured the Army men.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy and Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar presented certificates to the rescue workers.

On Wednesday, the soldiers left to their places.

As many as 34 NDRF personnel, 61 Indian Army personnel, 30 policemen and 17 members from Garuda Force took part in various rescue operations. As many as 1,507 people and around 20 cattle have been shifted to safer locations in 79 flood-affected regions.

Chandan from fire and emergency services department said that it was a challenging task to operate the boats for rescuing the people and bring them to safer places. As many as 240 people were rescued in Kadanuru village and 60 people in Thora village.

Around 100 people were shifted from Kuvempu and Sai extensions in Kushalnagar and 300 people were shifted from Bhagamandala. That apart, trees which had fallen on the roads in Kaluru, Galibeedu, Abbi falls, Raja Seat, Fort and Virajpet-Hakattur were also cleared, he added.