District BJP wing welcomes shelving of Tipu Jayanti

BJP district committee President B B Bharatish said that the scrapping of Tipu Jayanti by the BJP led state government is a welcome move.

Addressing the media in Madikeri on Friday, he pointed out that some people have been issuing statements, hurting the sentiments of the majority, which is condemnable.

The earlier government should have stalled Tipu Jayanti when untoward incidents broke out during celebrations. But the coalition government did not care about law and order, he added.

The current BJP led state government scrapped Tipu Jayanti, only to maintain peace. Nobody should deliver misleading statements in this matter, he said.

Even though the BJP had won a majority during the last Assembly elections, the Congress and the JD(S) formed a post-electoral alliance and the coalition government to come to power. Now, BJP has attained power, as per the people’s mandate, he said and expressed his confidence on Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa providing a good administration in the state.

“Giving special attention to Kodagu, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had directed the deputy commissioner to submit a proposal to the government towards the release of Rs 535 crore to the district,” he said.

Bharatish said that the BJP has been carrying out party membership enrolment campaign in the district.

There is a target to enrol 35,000 members and 14,000 members are already enrolled, he added.

BJP district committee General Secretary Ravi Kushalappa said the taking over of B S Yediyurappa as the chief minister has created hope among farmers. But some organisations have been carrying out false propaganda about him. Appropriate action will be sought against such people, he said.

“The chief minister will be requested to waive loans availed by the natural calamity affected growers in the district, from cooperative and commercial banks,” he added.