District in-charge minister cancels visit

Housing Minister and Kodagu District In-charge V Somanna has cancelled his visit to the district at the last minute.

The minister was scheduled to visit Kodagu district on Friday and review the measures initiated by the district administration to control the spread of Covid-19. He was supposed to hold a meeting of officials in this regard.

But, a press release issued by the personal assistant of the district in-charge stated that the minister's visit scheduled for April 10 and 11, has been cancelled.

The minister was scheduled to visit the border areas in Virajpet on Friday morning, to review the measures towards the control of Covid-19 and was later supposed to visit the relief centre. He was expected to hold a meeting of officials at the ZP auditorium in Galibeedu, Madikeri, on Friday afternoon.

Incidentally, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had changed the district in-charge ministers of several districts on Thursday evening. The charge of Mysuru district has been handed over to S T Somashekhar. V Somanna held the charge of Mysuru along with additional responsibility of Kodagu district.

There are speculations on social networking platforms about Somanna being disappointed with the change.

It is being said that the district in-charge minister has been changed as a disciplinary action, as Covid-19 is spreading fast in Mysuru.