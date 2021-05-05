District In-charge Minister Somanna to visit Kodagu tomorrow

Kodagu District In-charge Minister V Somanna will pay a visit to Kodagu district on May 6.

At 11 am, he will visit the Covid Care Centre in Virajpet taluk. He will later convene a meeting with officials regarding the effort to control the Covid-19 pandemic and the treatment of the infected people.

Somanna will also conduct a review meeting with the elected representatives and officials, on the control measures towards Covid-19 at Zilla Panchayat auditorium at 1 pm.

The district in-charge minister will then visit the Covid Care Centre in Somwarpet taluk at 3.30 pm.