District minister appreciates teacher

Kodagu District In-charge and Minister for Housing V Somanna appreciated Kavitha, a teacher from Udaya Vidya Samsthe on Bettageri, who carried out SSLC answer paper evaluation duty despite her mother's demise on Monday.

"The gesture by the teacher is an example for others," the minister said. He stated that the teacher has shown her concern towards students.

Kavitha's mother, M P Muttavva, aged 103 years, passed away on Monday morning. Kavitha attended the last rites of her mother held in Avandur in Madikeri, after evaluating answer papers at the evaluation centre at St Micheal School.

Earlier, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar too had lauded the gesture by Kavitha.