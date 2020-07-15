District records eight fresh infections, tally reaches 225

Wednesday came as a breather to the district battered by the spate of Covid-19 cases. Eight more positive cases were reported on the day, the numbers lesser than the previous day’s 33 cases.

The districts’ total Covid tally now stands at 225.

A seven-year-old boy is the latest addition to the cases’ list. The boy is the primary contact of an infected person from Nellyhudikeri, Somwarpet.

A 19-year-old woman who is the primary contact of a positive patient from Hundi in Badaga Banagala in Virajpet, a 65-year-old man who is a primary contact of an infected person from Rasalpura in Somwarpet, a 45-year-old woman with an inter-district travel history and a native of Nirmalagiri in Heggale of Virajpet taluk have contracted the disease.

A 31-year-old man with a travel history to Bengaluru and a native of Perumbadi in Arji, Virajpet; a 45-year-old man from the police department who is the primary contact of the infected staying on Convent Road in Madikeri; a 36-year-old male healthcare worker from staff quarters behind Munishwara Temple in Madikeri and a 37-year-old-man who is a primary contact of a Covid-19 positive person from Balamuri in Kushalnagar, Somwarpet, have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Following fresh cases, Rasalpura in Somwarpet, Nirmalagiri in Perumbadi junction in Virajpet, Convent road in Madikeri and the surroundings of staff quarters behind Munishwara Temple in Madikeri have been brought under containment zones. With this, there are now 100 containment zones in the district.