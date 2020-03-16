Divine help sought to defeat Covid-19

Recitation of ‘Dhanwantari Japa’, ‘Rudrapatana’ and ‘Vishnusahasranama’, along with mass prayer, was held on the premises of Kadri Manjunatha temple on Sunday morning, seeking relief to the countries affected by Covid-19.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath on Saturday had appealed to all temples, Daivastana, churches and mosques to offer special prayers seeking containment of the outbreak of coronavirus in the affected countries including India. The MLA had urged people to consult doctors if they suffered from fever, cough and cold.

VHP members too offered special prayers at Sri Somanatha Temple in Ullal, Sri Krishna Mukhyaprana Temple at Kumpala, Sri Vaidyanatha Daivasthana at Ullalbail, Koragajja Adi Daivasthana at Kutthar.

On the other hand, lockdown announced by the state government to fight coronavirus entered second day with malls and theatres remaining closed. Mangaluru City Corporation officials evicted streetside eateries as a precautionary measure against epidemics like Cholera. Despite being a weekend, hotels across Mangaluru had few customers.

Defer visit

Kollur Mookambika Temple Executive Officer Aravind S has appealed to the devotees to defer their visit to the Kollur temple for a week, in the backdrop of the spread of Covid-19.

Udupi Tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar said that annual fair and mahotsava of Sri Mahatobhara Anantha Padmanabha Temple at Perdoor would be held in a simple manner. The fair will be restricted only to religious rituals. In the interest of the health of the people, there will be no stalls, plays, Yakshagana performances and other entertainment programmes.

No entry to Pilikula park

With the state government ordering lockdown to fight Covid-19, Dr Shivarama Karanth Pilikula Nisargadhama has banned the entry of visitors for a week. Pilikula Biological Park Director H J Jayaprakash Bhandary said Pilikula Nisargadhama would remain closed for a week as according to the directions of government.