DK DC transferred, Rajendra K V is new DC

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 29 2020, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 00:53 ist
Dr Rajendra K V

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh has been transferred and Dr Rajendra K V, Chief Executive Officer of Belagavi Zilla Panchayat, has been appointed as the new deputy commissioner of the district.

Sindhu B Rupesh has been transferred as Director, Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS), Bengaluru. After Sasikanth Senthil resigned in September 2019, the government had appointed Sindhu B Rupesh as the deputy commissioner of DK.

Dr Rajendra hails from Theerthahalli in Shivamogga. After completing MBSS, he had written UPSC and was serving in the Indian Railways. In 2013, he passed the UPSC exam with 32nd rank.

He had served as the assistant commissioner of Puttur in 2015.

