DK has spent nearly Rs 4 cr to contain Covid-19

Dakshina Kannada district administration has spent Rs 395.56 lakh in order to contain Covid-19.

According to information obtained by DH under RTI, the total expenditure incurred from February to August this year to contain Covid-19 by the district administration was about Rs 3.95 crore.

The expenditure was incurred from Calamity Relief Fund as per SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) norms for containment of Covid-19, information under the RTI revealed.

Dakshina Kannada district health and family welfare society had received Rs 1,26,88,000 to manage the Covid-19 situation in DK district from April to July 31 this year.

"Under National Health Mission (MHM), the district had received about Rs 1.26 cr to manage Covid-19 situation in DK district," revealed the information obtained under RTI said RTI activist D M Sharique.

The society had revealed that out of the total Rs 55.88 lakh, Rs 52.52 lakh was distributed as remuneration to Asha volunteers involved in Covid-19 related activities in the district.

Of the total Rs 70 lakh set aside for management of Covid-19, the society had only utilised Rs 63,741 from April to July 31 this year, informs Sharique.

Incidentally, Covid Wenlock Hospital had not received any funds for treating as many as 5,705 Covid-19 patients free of cost from March to July this year.

With experts predicting that the Covid-19 outbreak will end in February 2021, does the district have sufficient funds to tackle Coronavirus?

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V told DH, when contacted, that the district administration has sufficient funds to tackle the pandemic.

"We are having at least Rs 8 crores with us," he added.