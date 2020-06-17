DK receives good rainfall

DK receives good rainfall

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 17 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 22:59 ist
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged KS Rao Road in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Intermittent rain continued to lash various parts of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. The sky remained overcast throughout the day.

The IMD had predicted widespread moderate to heavy rain over coastal and adjoining parts of Malnad districts.

The IMD had sounded a yellow alert in the district. Traditional fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for fishing as the IMD had predicted high waves in the range of 2.7 to 3.5 metres along the coast.

Following the lack of stormwater drains, waterlogging was a common feature on roads at K S Rao Road, Bejai, Pumpwell, Kottara, leading to inconvenience to the motorists and pedestrians.

Dakshina Kannada experienced an average of 6.78 cm rain. Mangaluru taluk received 11.6 cm rainfall. Sea erosion has intensified in Ullal, Someshwara areas.

Owing to gusty winds, the asbestos sheets of a godown at Trasi in Udupi flew away. The compound wall of the Suzlon collapsed at Padubidri Beedu.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

rain
Dakshina Kannada
IMD
Mangaluru

What's Brewing

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

How did the name Galwan Valley come into being?

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

Masks, with Modi's face, sell like hotcakes in Bhopal

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

WWF warns conditions for next pandemic rife

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

‘Martyred’ jawan calls up his wife to say: I am alive

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

High-profile meeting held to review Indo-China tensions

 