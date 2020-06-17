DK receives good rainfall

Intermittent rain continued to lash various parts of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday. The sky remained overcast throughout the day.

The IMD had predicted widespread moderate to heavy rain over coastal and adjoining parts of Malnad districts.

The IMD had sounded a yellow alert in the district. Traditional fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for fishing as the IMD had predicted high waves in the range of 2.7 to 3.5 metres along the coast.

Following the lack of stormwater drains, waterlogging was a common feature on roads at K S Rao Road, Bejai, Pumpwell, Kottara, leading to inconvenience to the motorists and pedestrians.

Dakshina Kannada experienced an average of 6.78 cm rain. Mangaluru taluk received 11.6 cm rainfall. Sea erosion has intensified in Ullal, Someshwara areas.

Owing to gusty winds, the asbestos sheets of a godown at Trasi in Udupi flew away. The compound wall of the Suzlon collapsed at Padubidri Beedu.