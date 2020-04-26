DK’s Covid-19 tally reaches 19

A 47-year-old woman (P 501) from Narikombu in Bantwal taluk tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

She was in contact with the patient 432, who died of Covid-19 on April 23, in Mangaluru.

The woman is being treated at Wenlock Hospital, the designated hospital to treat Covid-19 patients, in the city.

With this, Dakshina Kannada has recorded 19 Covid-19 positive cases till now.

Bantwal taluk alone recorded seven cases. Two women had died while two patients were discharged after receiving treatment.

Out of 19 cases, 12 Covid-19 patients had been discharged in the district. P 501 was working as a helper in First Neuro Hospital at Padil, where P 432 was undergoing treatment for stroke since March 18. She incidentally is the mother-in-law of P-390, the first patient to die from Covid-19 in DK on April 19.

The district administration has taken measures to collect throat swab samples of doctors, patients and staff at First Neuro Hospital.

In fact, P 501 is the only patient to figure in the state bulletin of positive cases reported from 5 pm on April 25 to 12 noon of April 26. The throat swab samples of 198 staff of First Neuro Hospital had been collected, of which report of 49 samples had arrived and one had tested positive, District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said.

Stringent measures will be taken due to an increase in Covid-19 cases across the district, he stressed while presiding over a meeting of district-level officials in Bantwal.

There will be no relaxation of lockdown in Bantwal until May 3. Asha workers and health officials should visit 92 houses in Kasaba hobli and 213 houses in Narikombu, where the patients hails from, and submit a report on the health conditions, he said.

The Minister urged the public not to take the lockdown lightly. The authorities had sealed down Kasaba and Narikombu gram panchayat after samples tested positive.

Special officers had been appointed to implement the lockdown effectively. As many as 11 officials are working round-the-clock in the two containment zone. All the required items will be supplied to the households, the Minister added.

A team of officials will supply essential commodities, milk, medicines, vegetables, fruits and meat to labourers without jobs. Emergency services like banking and LPG will also be arranged, he promised.