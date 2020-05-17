DK’s COVID-19 tally rises to 31 with 2 positive cases

Two persons, including a woman who returned to the city from Mumbai, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

A 31-year-old man (P 1094) from Jeppu Patna in Mangaluru and a 34-year-old woman (P1095), a resident of Yeyyadi, who had arrived from Mumbai, tested positive and are being treated at the designated hospital in Mangaluru, said Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

The woman along with her husband and child were in quarantine after returning from Mumbai on May 14. The health authorities are tracing the contacts of P 1094.

Dakshina Kannada on Sunday registered 52 cases with 31 active cases. Five people had died from COVID-19 while 16 had been discharged from the hospital.

Containment zones

With two positive cases being reported in the district, the authorities had declared Jeppu Patna as containment zone as per Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

The containment area has 48 houses and three shops and a school. For the effective implementation of COVID-19 control measure, Executive Engineer-3 of Mangaluru City Corporation was appointed as Incident Commander.

The district already has eight containment zones—Uppinangady in Puttur, Kasaba and Narikombu in Bantwal, First Neuro Hospital in Padil, Shakthinagara, Boloor, Darandabagilu in Someshwara and Guddekopla in Surathkal.