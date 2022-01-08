DK, Udupi Cong workers to take part in Mekedatu padayatra

AICC secretary and former MLC Ivan D’Souza said that Congress workers from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will participate in the Mekedatu padayatra to begin from January 9.

“There is no question of backtracking from the decision of holding padayatra to mount pressure on the BJP government. The representatives from coastal districts will also take part in the padayatra to be led by KPCC president D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah,” he told reporters.

“The padayatra is not for political gain but for the benefit of people. Why is the BJP opposing it?” he asked.

He assured that Congress workers will adhere to Covid-19 guidelines while participating in the protest.

“The BJP is citing Omicron variant to prevent Congress from holding the rally. But no restrictions are in place for the programmes being held by BJP,” he added.

On the security lapse during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab, D’Souza said, “Let the BJP government order a probe and take action against the officials responsible for the security lapse.”