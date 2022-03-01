DKMUL announces special incentive

The Dakshina Kannada Co-operative Milk Producers Union (DKMUL) has announced a special incentive of Rs 1 per litre of milk procured from members by the milk producers cooperative societies.

DKMUL president Raviraj Hegde said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the sale of milk and milk products had reduced. Accordingly, the union had reduced the purchase cost.

As the market is recovering and to promote dairy farmers, it was been decided to hike the incentive by Rs 1 per litre. Accordingly, the farmers will get Rs 30 per litre of milk supplied, he said.