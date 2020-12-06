DKMUL to disburse 12% dividend to members

The annual meeting of the Dakshina Kannada Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (DKMUL) was held on Saturday.

DKMUL president Raviraj Hegde said that the 4,36,936 kg of milk has been procured from 726 milk societies during 2019-20. About 602 kg milk was procured daily.

The DKMUL has achieved 4.25% progress and carried Rs 850.27 crore business transaction during the year. The DKMUL has posted 707.16 lakh net profit. The AGM has decided to disburse 12% dividends and a 25% bonus for the members.

The KMF has released Rs 2.50 crore that was pending for the release for the Udupi dairy in 2019-20, said the president. The best milk societies in the taluk and district-level were also awarded.

The winners of the taluk-level societies are -- Kadandale Milk Producers’ Society (I), Tacode Milk Producers’ Society (II) in Mangaluru taluk; Vagga Milk Producers’ Society (I), Rayi Milk Producers’ Society (II) in Bantwal; Charvaka Milk Producers’ Society (I), Panaje Milk Producers’ Society (II) in Puttur; Padmunja Milk Producers’ Society (I), Gundooru Milk Producers’ Society (II) in Belthangady; Edamangala Milk Producers’ Society (I), Kukkujadka Milk Producers’ Society (II) in Sullia; Thenkaermalu Milk Producers’ Society (I) and Innanje Milk Producers’ Society (II) In Udupi; Amasebailu Milk Producers’ Society (I), Siddapura Milk Producers’ Society (II) in Kundapura and Halekatte Milk Producers’ Society (I) and Kantavara Milk Producers’ Society (II) in Karkala. The district-level best society was won by the Shivapura Milk Producers’ Society in Udupi and Thannirupantha Milk Producers’ Society in DK.