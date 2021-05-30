DKMUL to supply additional milk to consumers

The Dakshina Kannada Milk Producers' Union (DKMUL) will add 40 ml to every litre of milk supplied to consumers from June 1.

The DKMUL has been procuring more quantity of milk from dairy farmers. However, owing to the closure of hotels, and restaurants, the demand for milk has reduced. Instead of suspending the milk procurement to help the dairy farmers, the DKMUL has decided to supply additional milk to the consumers. This will incur an additional burden of Rs 1 crore to the DKMUL, said DKMUL President Raviraj Hegde.

The DKMUL procures 5.60 lakh litre milk daily. However, only 3.10 lakh litre milk is sold daily. About 35,000 to 40,000-litre curds are sold. To help the consumers and dairy farmers, it has been decided to supply additional milk to the consumers, he said.

Hegde has appealed to the dairy farmers to utilise at least 10% of the milk produced daily in the households rather than supplying to society.