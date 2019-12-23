DKMUL's 'Sihi Utsava' gives sweet offer to consumers

Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Union Ltd (DKMUL) will offer discount on its sweet products as part of ‘Sihi Utsava’ from December 24 to January 2.

Consumers will get 10% concession on all the 26 sweet products of Nandini.

DKMUL President Raviraj Hegde told mediapersons that the DKMUL would introduce KMF’s Cheese and ‘Shrikhand’, a sweet, to Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The Nandini Shrikhand will be available in Cardamom and Mango flavours.

Nandini Shrikhand is a traditional Indian sweet dish. It is made of strained yogurt with the addition of sugar, mango pulp and other non-dairy ingredients. Shrikhand can be served plain or accompanied with puri or chapathi as well, he said. Shrikhand has a shelf life of six months and should be stored in zero degree celsius. It will be available in 100 gram, 200 gram and 400-gram packs, said Hegde. Shrikhand manufactured in Bijapura Dairy will be sold here, Hegde added.

Nandini brand cheese is produced by KMF. The cheese will be available in 200 gram, 500 gram, 1 kg and 2-kg packets, he said.

Cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, processed cheese and spread cheese will be made available in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The shelf life of the cheese is nine months and should be stored between 3 degree celsius to 5 degree celsius temperature, Hegde added.