DKS arrest: ‘ED has taken action as per law’

MP Shobha Karandlaje said that the Enforcement Directorate had been carrying out investigation in connection with money laundering case against MLA D K Shivakumar for the last two to three years. The ED would have taken action as per the law.

Speaking to reporters, she said, "Investigations were carried out on several individuals when UPA government was in power. Was it not political vendetta?"

"It is not that only the BJP government which has taken action. We are not answerable if the action is taken legally."

"Shivakumar was an influential leader and had served as minister in the past. The ED should have had strong evidence to initiate legal action against him. The Congress is staging a protest as there is BJP government in Karnataka," she said.