DKS is CM if Congress wins Assembly election: Nalapad

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jul 07 2021, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 00:01 ist
State Youth Congress designate president Mohammed Nalapad purchases fish from a fisherwoman at Malpe harbour.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar will be the chief minister if Congress wins the next Assembly election. The Congress will respond to the woes of the fishermen, said State Youth Congress designate president Mohammed Nalapad.

He was speaking after interacting with women selling fish at Malpe harbour.

The KPCC president arrived in Udupi to understand the problems faced by the fishermen, he said.

A fisherwoman took the political leaders to task and said that none have solved the woes of the fishing community.

Consoling her, Nalapad said, “There are two more years for the Assembly election. I have not come for campaigning. I have come to understand the woes of the fishermen.”

Later, he purchased fish from the woman.

Mohammed Nalapad
Congress
KPCC president D K Shivakumar
malpe harbour
Udupi

