Doctor allegedly assaulted in Mangaluru; 2 arrested

Two persons have been arrested on charges of allegedly assaulting a doctor on duty at a private hospital in Kadri, Mangaluru.
The arrested are Shamsheer Ali of Marnamikatte and Sarfraz of Chokkabettu.
City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that a group of people had assaulted Dr Jayaprakash at a private hospital on May 21 over an issue related to the treatment of a patient. A case was registered at the Kadri Police Station.
The police are on the look for other accused who were part of the group, he added.
