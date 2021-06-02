Doctor allegedly assaulted in Mangaluru; 2 arrested

A case was registered at the Kadri Police Station

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 02 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 14:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two persons have been arrested on charges of allegedly assaulting a doctor on duty at a private hospital in Kadri, Mangaluru.

The arrested are Shamsheer Ali of Marnamikatte and Sarfraz of Chokkabettu.

City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that a group of people had assaulted Dr Jayaprakash at a private hospital on May 21 over an issue related to the treatment of a patient. A case was registered at the Kadri Police Station.

The police are on the look for other accused who were part of the group, he added.

Mangaluru
Karnataka

