Doctors remove 30 kg of plastic from cow's stomach

Doctors remove 30 kg of plastic from cow's stomach

DHNS
DHNS, Kadur,
  • Apr 24 2020, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 18:12 ist
The plastic waste that was removed from the stomach of the cow.

A team of veterinarians has removed 30 kg of plastic waste from the stomach of a cow.

A team led by veterinary doctor Dr Kiran Kumar operated on the cow to remove plastic which was ingested by it.

The pregnant cow of a farmer from Kallugundi was suffering from a stomach ailment. Suspecting plastic inside the stomach of the cow, the team of doctors decided to remove it after the cow gave birth to a calf.

The doctors on Friday removed 30 kg of plastic and iron pieces from the stomach of the cow. The cow is healthy now.

Dr Kiran Kumar said, "Cattle eat whatever is available beside the road. As a result, plastic had entered its stomach. The farmers should be cautious while letting out cattle in urban areas."

Veterinary doctors Dr Sunil Kumar from Vakkalagere and Dr Sachin from Y Mallapra were part of the team.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
plastic
cow's stomach
Kadur
veterinarians

What's Brewing

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 