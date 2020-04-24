Doctors remove 30 kg of plastic from cow's stomach

A team of veterinarians has removed 30 kg of plastic waste from the stomach of a cow.

A team led by veterinary doctor Dr Kiran Kumar operated on the cow to remove plastic which was ingested by it.

The pregnant cow of a farmer from Kallugundi was suffering from a stomach ailment. Suspecting plastic inside the stomach of the cow, the team of doctors decided to remove it after the cow gave birth to a calf.

The doctors on Friday removed 30 kg of plastic and iron pieces from the stomach of the cow. The cow is healthy now.

Dr Kiran Kumar said, "Cattle eat whatever is available beside the road. As a result, plastic had entered its stomach. The farmers should be cautious while letting out cattle in urban areas."

Veterinary doctors Dr Sunil Kumar from Vakkalagere and Dr Sachin from Y Mallapra were part of the team.