Documentary on langurs in urban areas of Mangaluru

A group of students has completed shooting for a documentary titled ‘Urban Langur of Mangalore’, on Black-footed grey langurs found in a small patch of forest near Kenjar on the city’s outskirts.

Sathwik, a student of architecture and Dhyan C K, a hotel management student in Manipal, have directed the documentary. It records the life of little-known langurs in urban areas.

The students are wildlife enthusiasts. “Initially we were planning a documentary on migratory birds in Kenjar. While taking photographs, we noticed langurs about which many of us were not aware and we decided to make a documentary on langur,” Sathwik said.

There is a need to protect endemic species of langurs and ensure peaceful, harmonious and safe life in the urban jungle,” Sathwik told DH. “It took nearly two months of videography and recording Langurs. Another one and a half month for completing the documentary. Many black-footed grey langurs are seen on the city’s outskirts. We could feature nearly 30 to 40 Langurs in the documentary,” he said.

It is a leaf-eating species in South. In addition, they eat fruits, insects and soil. Langurs have a diet based on location and according to the season, the documentary reveals.

The documentary is a team effort with Akshay Bhat taking care of the narration. Their friends Rakesh, Sidharth Shetty and Anvith. Srijan U also helped them in shooting by using a drone.

Aathmaram Puttur and Vinay Rangadhol have recorded music for the documentary. It is an effort to create awareness on langurs found near Mangaluru city.

Langurs often face a threat of electrocution from electric wires that pass through their habitat. Further, a railway line passes close to the habitat of langurs. Kenjar has no natural predators for langurs.

“The documentary has received good response from the people. Mangaluru forest division too supported us by giving necessary information and permission,” the students said. The team is also planning to make another documentary on seabirds in Chitrapura.