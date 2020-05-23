Domestic flight services to resume from Mangaluru

Domestic flight services will resume from Mangalore International Airport (MIA) from May 25 as per the directions of the Union Civil Aviation Ministry.

Six Indigo and SpiceJet flights will be operated from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai. Three Indigo flights will depart from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai and three flights of SpiceJet will leave for Bengaluru and Mumbai on May 25.

The international flights to MIA had remained suspended after March 22 and domestic flights had remained suspended after March 25, after the lockdown was implemented to contain Covid-19. Amid the lockdown, an air ambulance had ferried a patient from Coimbatore to the airport. Under Vande Bharat Mission, since May 12, three flights had arrived from Gulf countries.

