Don’t auction shops, stalls to non-Hindus at Kaup Marigudi: Hindu outfits

Irked by Muslim traders closing their shops on March 17 protesting against the recent judgment of the High Court over the hijab issue, Hindu organisations have written to Kaup Municipal Council Chief Officer Venkatesh Navada that stalls and shops owned by Muslims be barred from participating in the auction organised for Mari puje, which will be held at three Marigudis in Kaup on March 22 and 23.

The letter also holds him accountable for the consequences if he permits Muslims. There are three Marigudi temples, Hale, Hosa and Moorane. More than 100 shops are auctioned at Hosa Marigudi.

According to Prakash Kukkehalli, Mangaluru divisional general secretary of Hindu Jagarana Vedike, the temple management committee in a meeting passed a resolution to allow only Hindus to participate in the auction of shops and stalls.

“We were upset over Muslim traders’ reaction to the High Court verdict on the controversy over hijab. Accordingly, we submitted an appeal to the temple committee,” he said.

Ramesh Hegde, president of the temple management committee of Hosa Marigudi Temple in Kaup, said people who participate in the auction are not permitted to subcontract the shops and stalls they receive to any Muslim vendors.

Chief Officer Venkatesh Navada, on the other hand, stated that he had received the memorandum, but added that India is a secular country and that he cannot prevent Muslims from setting up stalls and shops.

Kaup Hosa Marigudi temple executive officer Prashanth Shetty said that Hindu organisations had appealed to the temple committee on allowing Hindus to carry out business during the Suggi Mari puje.

As per the rules of the endowment department, the building and sites belonging to temples cannot be given away to non-Hindus. Hence, only Hindus will be allowed to set up stalls. A decision is in regard was also taken by the temple committee, he said.

Banner mounted

A banner has been mounted in Shivapura in Hebri taluk on not allowing Muslims to conduct any business during Shankaralingeshwara Devara Jatra Mahotsava at Shivapura.

The banner in the name of Annu Jathre Friends said, “Those who do not follow the law of the land, who kill cattle and bigots who posed a challenge to the sovereignty of the country will not be allowed to conduct business during Shankaralingeshwara Devara Jatra Mahotsava at Shivapura.”

The temple committee of Mahalingeshwara Temple in Padubidri has also decided not to allow non-Hindus to carry out business during the temple rathotsava from March 21 and 22.

Temple executive officer Prashanth Shetty said that members of VHP and Bajrang Dal in Kaup had submitted a memorandum to the committee in this regard.

Accordingly, an emergency meeting was convened and the meeting decided not to allow non-Hindus to engage in business, he said.