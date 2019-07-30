‘Don’t circulate fake pictures on social media’

Superintendent of Police Nisha James on Monday appealed to frequent users of social media to avoid circulating messages that tend to mislead the public.

In a press release, the Udupi SP pointed out that rumours and reports without any base were making the rounds.

“Recent messages about gangs involved in kidnapping of children are baseless. The police have found that such messages are being circulated by miscreants settled in foreign countries. This is being done with the sole objective of destroying peace in society,” the officer stressed and added, “There have been systematic attempts to stir unrest by uploading fake photographs of people and projecting them as child kidnappers.”

James recollected how many cases of mistaken identities had resulted in attacks by the mob.

“In Karatagi, Koppal district, a brother and sister duo was mistaken to be child lifters and assaulted by the villagers. If the people have any suspicion about child lifters in the village, they should inform the jurisdictional police station immediately,” she requested.

“Stringent action will be taken against those who take law into their hands,” the SP warned and added that the Police Department was also empowered to register suo motu case against trouble mongers who spread false messages on the social media.