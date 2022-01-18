Don’t close Shiradi Ghat Road, says MLC

MLC Manjunath Bhandari urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not to allow officials to close Shiradi Ghat Road (from Donigal to Maranahalli) for six months in order to initiate road-widening works.

The officials from the highway had proposed to close Shiradi Ghat Road for a period of six months in order to develop a 10-km stretch for six months. The technology implemented for Solapur-Bijapur Road can be used for developing a 10-km stretch of the Shiradi Ghat, he said.

Shiradi Ghat stretch provides one of the main connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru. Further, vehicles with cargo from the hinterland use the stretch to reach New Mangalore Port. The closure of the stretch for six months will cause inconveniences to people and industries in the region, he added.

The Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner had promised to hold talks with Hassan deputy commissioner on the closure of the stretch, Bhandari said quoting the deputy commissioner.