Don’t scrap firearm licence: Farmers

Nelaji Farmers Club has appealed to the concerned authority not to scrap the firearms licence enjoyed by Kodavas.

Addressing the media in Madikeri on Monday, Club President M K Nanjappa said that as per the Arms Act 1959 sections 3 and 4, Kodavas and Jamma landholders enjoy the right to possess firearms.

“Gun is a religious and cultural emblem of Kodavas. The Kodavas have been considering guns as the material of worship for a long time. Also, the gunfire is a ritual observed during important occasions in the Kodava community,” he said.

M K Nanjappa further stated that a person had filed a PIL in the High Court to scrap the firearms licence. The application in the High Court has been transferred to the government and the government has sought information from the district administration. The district administration and the government should convince the court towards protecting the rights of Kodavas.

Nelaji Farmers Club secretary Sachin Ganapathy, directors Viju Appacchu and Navin Nachappa were present.