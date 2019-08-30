Don Vicky Shetty’s aide arrested

Anti Rowdy Squad personnel of Mangaluru South Sub Division have arrested an aide of underworld kingpin Vicky Shetty who was involved in firing at an entrepreneur and 11 other criminal activities in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha has identified the arrested as Deekshith Poojary (31), a resident of Niddel Maroli, near Kulashekara.

He had attempted to murder entrepreneur Vijendra Bhat by firing at him in 2013.

Poojary has also been booked for attempt to murder, murder, assault, and cases under Arms Act in different police stations in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

He was absconding and a court had also issued a warrant against him. Poojary has been remanded in judicial custody, sources added.