Don't give permission to indecent dance: Bajrang Dal urges police in Mangaluru

The Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have urged the Commissioner of police N Shashi Kumar not to issue permission to parties featuring indecent dance and supply of drugs in the name of New Year celebrations.

In a memorandum submitted to the Commissioner, Bajrang Dal Divisional coordinator Bhujanga Kulal, district coordinator Puneeth Attavar said that they oppose western culture in the name of New Year celebration. “We have come across that organisers of the celebrations in hotels, pubs have arranged indecent dances. There are also chances of drug and sex mafia widening their network in such parties.”

Further, it said, “already women in the name of love jihad are cheated and persuaded to take part in such parties. Already a few youths in Kerala and Dakshina Kannada are active in such acts. No permission should be given for indecent dance in hotels and pubs. Action should be taken to close all the bars and pubs within the stipulated time.”

In fact, the Commissioner of Police recently in a press release said that cultural programmes promoting vulgarity, obscenity and gambling are banned during the celebrations. Those who organise New Year celebrations should use loudspeakers within their premises only and the noise should be within the permissible limits as per the Noise pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000. In the name of celebration, youths and students should not behave indecently in public places and strict action will be initiated against those who violate the rules, he said.