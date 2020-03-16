Don't go to Kerala, labourers told

Don't go to Kerala, labourers told

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Mar 16 2020, 22:40pm ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2020, 22:58pm ist

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan said that the Plantation Owners and Coffee Workers' Associations presidents have been asked to ensure that the labourers from Kodagu do not go to Kerala, as a part of precautionary measure against the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

He said that the rapid response teams, both at the district and taluk levels, have kept a tight vigil at Kutta, Makutta, Karike and Sampaje areas which share borders with Kerala. Teams of health personnel have been deployed in these areas, he added. 

COVID-19
