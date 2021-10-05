'Don't impose restrictions on devotees'

No restrictions should be imposed on the devotees during Theerthodbhava. All the devotees cannot reach Talacauvery by walking from Bhagamandala. The district administration should withdraw its order, said Akhila Amma Kodava Samaja president Bananda Prathyu.

The restrictions on devotees should be withdrawn at Talacauvery. Let the district administration arrange a bus facility from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery, he said.

If bus facilities are not arranged, then private vehicles should be allowed to travel to Talacauvery, said Bananda Prathyu.

"There are no restrictions at temples in Dharmasthala, Subrahmanya and Tirupathi. Why are such restrictions being imposed on Theerthodbhava? The district administration and elected representatives should review the order," he added.