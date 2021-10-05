'Don't impose restrictions on devotees'

'Don't impose restrictions on devotees'

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Oct 05 2021, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 20:53 ist

No restrictions should be imposed on the devotees during Theerthodbhava. All the devotees cannot reach Talacauvery by walking from Bhagamandala. The district administration should withdraw its order, said Akhila Amma Kodava Samaja president Bananda Prathyu. 

The restrictions on devotees should be withdrawn at Talacauvery. Let the district administration arrange a bus facility from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery, he said.

If bus facilities are not arranged, then private vehicles should be allowed to travel to Talacauvery, said Bananda Prathyu.

"There are no restrictions at temples in Dharmasthala, Subrahmanya and Tirupathi. Why are such restrictions being imposed on Theerthodbhava? The district administration and elected representatives should review the order," he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Theerthodbhava
restrictions
devotees
Talacauvery

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

Nobel Literature Prize yet to deliver diversity promise

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

How do we bridge the skill gap of engineers?

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

Vehicle horns in India may soon sound like tabla, flute

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

In a first, drone delivers Covid vaccine in North East

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

NASA images show polluted skies to engulf north India

 