Don't make Raja Seat a concrete jungle, says Veena Achaiah

Expressing concern over the famous tourist destination Raja Seat being converted into a concrete jungle, MLC Veena Achaiah urged the district administration to stop the development works which ruin nature.

Following a complaint by citizens, she visited Raja Seat, the old private bus stand and the new private bus stand in Madikeri on Monday.

Speaking to the reporters later, she said that the government has released Rs 3.3 crore funds for the development of Raja Seat.

The work is being carried out now, amid the rain, she said.

She pointed out that the houses in the low-lying areas near Raja Seat are facing a threat due to the works being carried out at Raja Seat.

Veena recalled that earlier, she had objected to the use of excavators on the Raja Seat park area. But, despite the objection, the work is continued.

Visiting the site of the old private bus stand, the MLC said that there was a plan to build a commercial complex in the area.

Later, the plan was dropped and as per the directions by the former district in-charge minister Sa Ra Mahesh, the project of ‘Madikeri Square’ was taken up at a cost of Rs 3 crore. Now, this project too is dropped and a retaining wall is being constructed, she added.

If there is heavy rain, the muddy water will flow down to the place where the statue of Squadron Leader Devaiah is situated. Also, the artificial flood will pose a danger to the nearby shops, vehicles and people, said the MLC.

Veena Achaiah also urged the MLAs of the district to carry out the works in a scientific way.

The taxpayers’ money should not be wasted on unnecessary and unscientific works, she said.

Taking the officials to task, the MLC asked them to stall such works which only create a nuisance for people.

CMC member B Y Rajesh, Congress leaders Suraj Hosuru, R P Chandrashekhar, Hotteyanda Fancy Parvathi and others were present.