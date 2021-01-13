Don't panic over bird flu: Veterinary dept officials

The officials from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services have urged people not to panic over bird flu.

The district administration has already banned transportation of poultry chicken to the district from neighbouring Kerala. The officials are on alert at Kutta and Makutta border areas.

The poultry chicken and other products are transported from Mysuru, Hassan and Hunsur to Kerala. The vehicles are sanitised at border areas. The lorries are cleaned completely when they return from Kerala.

Assistant Director of Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Dr Thammaiah said that samples of chicken from selected areas in South Kodagu are sent for testing in Mysuru and Bengaluru. All the samples have tested negative.

"We have taken all precautionary measures to check the spread of bird flu. Six teams have been constituted in the district. The team comprises of veterinary doctors, staff and D group employees," he added.

There has been a decline in the number of people purchasing chicken after bird flu was confirmed in Kerala.

The officials have urged people to boil the meat properly before consumption.

Further, Town Panchayat officials have directed the poultry stalls to maintain cleanliness.