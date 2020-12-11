Doopadakolli Paisari residents warn to boycott polls

Demanding the repair of road and other basic facilities, the residents of Doopadakolli Paisari in Ponnappasanthe GP limits staged a protest.

The villagers have warned of boycotting the Gram Panchayat elections if the road leading to the village is not repaired.

The residents staged a protest by mounting a banner on boycotting the election. There are 45 families hailing from SC/ST communities residing in the paisari land.

The mud road leading to the village is in a pathetic condition. The road turns slushy during the rainy season, thus inconveniencing the schoolchildren.

The residents said that the elected representatives make tall promises during the election. But, after the election, they fail to address the grievances.

"We urge the authorities to repair the road," said residents H M Rajanna and P A Sunil.

Young voter P S Tirush said, "We know that we should not boycott the election. However, we villagers have decided to boycott the election to press for the fulfilment of our demands."