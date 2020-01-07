Doubts on CAA need to be cleared, says senior scribe

The government should clear the doubts regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, opined Prajavani daily Assistant Editor B M Haneef.

He was speaking at a seminar organised on CAA, NRC and NPR, at Shadi Mahal in Kondangeri near Siddapura on Tuesday.

Elaborate discussions need to be carried out on the act. Instead of politicians, the officials should clear the doubts, he added.

“The government did not have to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in a hurry. A case regarding citizenship is before the Supreme Court,” he said.

Haneef also felt the issue is directly related to people and not to the political parties.

Possibilities of challenging the unconstitutional points in the act should be looked into, he said.

Muslim Jama-at District Committee President Syed Shihabuddin Al Hydros Killur, District General Secretary Muhammed Haji, Wakf Board District Advisory Committee Chairman K A Yakoob and Zilla Panchayat member Abdul Lateef were present.