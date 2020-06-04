Dr K Sudhakar lauds services of FMCI

Dr K Sudhakar lauds services of FMCI

Madikeri,
  Jun 04 2020
  • updated: Jun 05 2020, 00:42 ist
Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar being briefed about the state-of-the-art simulation models used to teach medical students and the general public at Father Muller Simulation Center in Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) in Mangaluru on Th

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar visited the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) on Thursday and praised that the 140-year-old institution as a leading medical hospital with all the national accreditations (NABL, NABH, NAAC).

He said a doctor carries with himself 3 C’s--caring, commitment and character. He expressed happiness when informed that the hospital had set up a Covid lab and was helping the state government in testing Covid-19 samples. The minister also extended his gratitude for the selfless service provided by the hospital management and doctors. He also wished an additional police superintendent, who was admitted in the hospital. FMCI Director Fr Richard A Coelho and Hospital Administrator Fr Rudloph Ravi D’sa accompanied the minister during his visit to the institution.

