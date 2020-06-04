Dr K Sudhakar lauds services of FMCI

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar visited the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) on Thursday and praised that the 140-year-old institution as a leading medical hospital with all the national accreditations (NABL, NABH, NAAC).

He said a doctor carries with himself 3 C’s--caring, commitment and character. He expressed happiness when informed that the hospital had set up a Covid lab and was helping the state government in testing Covid-19 samples. The minister also extended his gratitude for the selfless service provided by the hospital management and doctors. He also wished an additional police superintendent, who was admitted in the hospital. FMCI Director Fr Richard A Coelho and Hospital Administrator Fr Rudloph Ravi D’sa accompanied the minister during his visit to the institution.