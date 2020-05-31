Dr Olinda Pereira passes away

Dr Olinda Pereira, the founder Principal School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya and founder of Vishwas Trust, passed away on Sunday. She was 95.

She joined the French religious congregation Daughter of the Heart of Mary. She served as the principal of Roshni Nilaya from 1961 to 1982. After her retirement, she started Vishwas Trust in 1999. Vishwas Trust provides daycare facilities for the elderly and also runs a 24-hour helpline for the elderly in collaboration with the police.

She was honoured with Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award from McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, Karavali Gaurava Prashasti in 2015, Women Achiever Award from St Agnes College, Sandesha Award and others.