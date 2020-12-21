‘Dr Sanjana Kattera is Coorg Person of the Year’

Dr Sanjana Kattera, a corona warrior who was part of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial team, is ‘Coorg Person of the Year 2020’ in a poll conducted by www.coorgtourisminfo.com, Kodagu’s news portal, promoted by senior journalist P T Bopanna.

Coorg-born Dr Sanjana was also involved in treating Covid-affected children. A passionate paediatrician, she was part of the vaccine trial team at Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the United Kingdom.

According to reports, Dr Sanjana served Covid positive patients selflessly by risking her life, especially when PPE suits were in short supply initially.

Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is considered as one of the most advanced candidates and is close to reporting early results of a late-stage clinical trial.

In India, the Oxford vaccine’s trials are being carried out by the Serum Institute of India. All hopes of Indians are focussed on the efficacy of the vaccine which is best suited to Indian conditions.

The Oxford Vaccine Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine trial is being run by the Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group.

Dr Sanjana worked with phase I/II of the trial with the 18-55 age group, by initially screening and recruiting patients as part of the eligibility criteria.

The corona warrior had a tough competition for the ‘Coorg Person of the Year’ title from M A Ganapathy, IPS, director-general of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Dr Sanjana, daughter of Dr Suresh Kattera and Smitha Suresh, did her schooling at United World College South East Asia (UWCSEA) in Singapore.