Dr Shantharam Shetty awarded NAMS fellowship

Well known orthopaedic surgeon and Nitte (Deemed to be University) Pro-Chancellor Dr M Shantharam Shetty became the first orthopaedic surgeon from Karnataka to be awarded the fellowship of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) in the recently held convocation in Varanasi.
A press release stated that he is the first orthopaedic surgeon from Karnataka to be awarded this fellowship in its 60-year history.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
RBI allows limited offline digital payments
Man hosts baby shower for pregnant Persian cats
A medical scan reveals secrets of NZ's extinct reptiles
Maharashtra teens queue up for vaccine jabs on Day 1
The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all
'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'
Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study