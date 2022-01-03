Dr Shantharam Shetty awarded NAMS fellowship

Well known orthopaedic surgeon and Nitte (Deemed to be University) Pro-Chancellor Dr M Shantharam Shetty became the first orthopaedic surgeon from Karnataka to be awarded the fellowship of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) in the recently held convocation in Varanasi.

A press release stated that he is the first orthopaedic surgeon from Karnataka to be awarded this fellowship in its 60-year history.