Dr Shantharam Shetty awarded NAMS fellowship

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 03 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 22:56 ist
Dr M Shantharam Shetty

Well known orthopaedic surgeon and Nitte (Deemed to be University) Pro-Chancellor Dr M Shantharam Shetty became the first orthopaedic surgeon from Karnataka to be awarded the fellowship of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) in the recently held convocation in Varanasi.

A press release stated that he is the first orthopaedic surgeon from Karnataka to be awarded this fellowship in its 60-year history.

