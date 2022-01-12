Draft electoral roll for APMC committees released

The draft electoral roll for APMC committees in Mangaluru, Bantwal and Beltangady was released by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V here recently.

According to the schedule, farmers registered on the electoral roll can submit their objections before January 15.

From January 17 to 23, the objections and updating of details submitted by farmers will be verified. The final electoral roll will be made public on January 24.

Farmers whose names are not included in the roll should submit an appeal to register their names on the rolls to the tahsildar, the deputy commissioner stated in a press release.