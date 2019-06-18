‘Draft PR cards will be issued in 2 days’

Commissioner (Survey, Settlement & Land Records) Munish Moudgil said that when a property is surveyed, then draft property cards under Urban Property Ownership Records (UPOR) will be issued within two working days.

Speaking at a review meeting chaired by Revenue Minister R V Deshpande, he said 1,53,466 properties had been surveyed in Mangaluru and documents had been collected from 87,717 property owners. A total of 28,646 draft PR cards were issued and 25,009 PR cards had been issued to property owners in Mangaluru.

After PR cards were made mandatory for property registration and transaction in Mangaluru city from June 10, a total of 657 draft PR cards were issued and 611 final PR cards were issued. On average, 100 to 200 property owners were collecting their property cards every day, he added.

“If the land is not surveyed, then it will take 10 working days to conduct a survey and later PR cards will be issued. A system will be rolled out soon where an applicant can take a printout of the PR card online without visiting the UPOR office,” he added.

MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath complained that those who applied for PR cards in 2012 had not received the PR cards so far. Parking area in an apartment was not shown in the PR card. The loopholes in the PR card system should be set right before making it mandatory, he added.

DK Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S said; “I have set up a committee under my chairmanship to set right the anomalies. If people have not received PR cards even after completion of a survey within the stipulated time, they can complain to the committee.”

Clear encroachments

The minister directed the DC to clear the encroachment of drains in Mangaluru city. Mangaluru City South MLA Vedavyasa Kamath said that open wells were polluted in Mangaluru due to seepage of sewage.

The DC responded by pointing out that a majority of old manhole chambers were made of laterite stones which had resulted in the leakage and contamination of open wells. Under the second phase of an ADB-funded project, reconstruction of old manhole chambers had been taken up, he informed.

Write to CS

The minister urged the DC to write to the chief secretary for the release of funds to take up permanent restoration projects on Shiradi Ghats, Sampaje Ghat and Charmadi Ghat roads. The region was witnessing a series of landslides for a year. “I will hold talks with the PWD Minister H D Revanna to sanction funds,” he added.

NH Executive Engineer Subbarama Holla said that experts had recommended soil nailing and micro filling technology as a permanent restoration works on Shiradi Ghat and Sampaje Ghat.

The had sought Rs 35 crore from the central and state governments to take up permanent restoration works on Shiradi Ghat. Funds had not been released so far to take up the work, he said.